THROUGH A NEW LENS: For fall 2017, the Études collective has collaborated with Gus Van Sant on a sweatshirt featuring the poster image of “Mala Noche,” his directorial film debut that was released in 1986.

The black-and-white sweatshirt, which is emblazoned with the words Mala Noche and the poster image, a portrait, retails for 250 euros.

It’s “paying homage to the moments that aren’t about plans and their desired outcome, but about moments that continue organically from one minute to the next,” Études said in a statement.

For fall, Études is also collaborating with artists including cellist Lori Goldston on a record; painter Matthew Chambers on sweaters, shirts, blouses and oversized trousers, and painter Dike Blair on a blouse and T-shirt.

