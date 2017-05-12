KEEP ON SMILING: French collective Études is taking a political stand with a new unisex capsule named after and inspired by the iconic “Smiling Sun” logo. Created in 1975 and designed by Danish activist Anne Lund, the logo became a symbol of the anti-nuclear power movement and was translated into 50 languages.

Described by Études cofounders Aurélien Arbet and Jérémie Egry as “a collection celebrating the anti-nuclear movement that embodies the new generation’s environmental consciousness,” the capsule supports the nuclear power phase-out movement and features the logo revisited as patches and prints on denim, caps, T-shirts and sweatshirts. It grew out of a sprinkling of looks that featured in the brand’s spring 2017 show.

So far Germany, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland are the only countries to have committed to a nuclear power phase-out, following in the footsteps of Italy, which closed its last reactors in 1990 following the Chernobyl accident, as the first and only country in the world to do so.

The Smiling Sun capsule will enter the brand’s Paris store mid-May as well e-commerce site Ssense.com, with other points of sale to be confirmed.