Accessories veteran Eugenia Kim marked her brand’s 20th anniversary as a novice at New York Fashion Week.

The brand held its first fashion week presentation at Pier 59 studios on Saturday, presenting a gaggle of models dressed in high-cut swimsuits — accessorized with Eugenia Kim hats, shoes and bags.

Kim said after 20 years, it finally made sense to hold a presentation given her label’s recent expansion from solely a hat business to one that offers shoes and bags as well.

“I feel like it’s hard as an accessories brand if you are only showing things in still life — it’s hard to bring it to life. But now that we have hats and shoes and bags we can create a full look. I think it’s a moment for us to reemerge and change people’s understanding of us as an accessories brand,” the designer noted.

Kim launched shoes in 2014, while bags were introduced for spring 2017.

The designer said between 60 and 70 percent of her business is presently dedicated to hats, while the remainder is nearly evenly split between shoes and bags. She hopes that ratio will level out in coming seasons.

Kim greatly expanded her bag offering for spring — growing it from just a handful of styles to 22 stockkeeping units. She showed various sizes and colors of her hat bag — a straw hat turned upside-down with handles installed at its brim. Kim says she is exploring felt bag options for fall.

Kim sees the shoe category as a big opportunity for her business. “I think that the volume is quick with shoes because of sizes, so it’s easy for shoes to eclipse bags or hats because those really only come in one size,” she noted.

Mules, both flat and heeled, slip-on sneakers and platform sandals helped round out the footwear collection.