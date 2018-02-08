OLYMPIC EXPOSURE: European sports brands outfitting competitors in the Winter Olympics are kicking off the games with ceremonies of their own, photo calls and even a pop-up shop outside the Pyeongchang stadium.

Germany-based Puma welcomed the Jamaican women’s bobsled team to its Herzogenaurach headquarters to fetch their new equipment. The kit from the label, known for its leaping cat logo, includes 50 pieces, with racing suits, ice pikes, tracksuits and backpacks. Team pilot Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and brake women Carrie Russel and Audra Segree are among members of the first women’s team from the Caribbean island to qualify for the Olympic bobsled competition, three decades after the country’s men’s team took part in the Calgary winter games.

French ski label Fusalp, which first launched in 1952 for the very purpose of dressing ski champions, opened up a pop-up store outside of the Pyeongchang stadium selling its latest collection of ski apparel. The brand is clothing Monaco’s Olympic team this year, which posed with Prince Albert II, in matching wearing retro sweaters in gray, black and white, with “Monaco” in large letters running down one sleeve. Athletes on the team include skiers Olivier Jenot and Alexandra Coletti.

Burnishing its credentials as a distinctly French brand, Lacoste is outfitting France’s athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies. The endeavor marks the third time it has designed outfits for the country’s Olympic athletes, offering streamlined navy blue tracksuit pants, with discrete touches of red and white, and paired with matching parkas.

French medal winners will be kitted in white, with thin touches of red and navy blue. The zippered opening to the short and streamlined puffer coats were moved to the side, with a small horizontal pocket on the chest. And the famous crocodile logo has been painted patriotic: the face is red, the body is white and the tail and backside are striped in blue.

Swiss-based Odlo, a company with Norwegian roots, designed biathlon and cross-country ski uniforms for the French, Swiss and Slovenian teams, using a special body mapping technique that ensures the right material for different parts of the body, maintaining temperatures and supporting muscles.