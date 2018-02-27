Eva Longoria, who launched her apparel line Eva Longoria Collection in 2016, is set to bring a 19-piece line to HSN beginning this month. The styles, which range in price from $29 for a graphic tee up to $109 for a printed crepe jumpsuit, will be available on HSN.com today, and Longoria will appear on the network March 22 to sell it to viewers.

“I love the medium of HSN. I love to talk about the fabric and the line and the color story, and you don’t get to see that on the rack; they just put the clothes out and hope people understand the vision. I love that TV appearances can drive people to e-commerce,” said Longoria. “I have the resources of all these stylists who tell me why and what to wear so in my own line, I let people know all the Hollywood secrets and all the details of why we make it that way.”

HSN’s celebrity-driven lifestyle brands, such as Giuliana Rancic and Sheryl Crow, are an important part of the business, according to Katherine Davenport, director of merchandising apparel for HSN. “We worked with Eva a few years ago for her fragrance launch and she was amazing on air. When we saw her New York Fashion Week presentation we were blown away by the designs, the fabrics and the versatility. It was also very important to us that she’s so hands-on with her line. That translates well to selling it on the show as well,” said Davenport.

The full Eva Longoria Collection includes dressuits, jumpsuits and casual clothes ranging up to $129 for a Tencel trenchcoat, but there’s a bigger focus on sporty streetwear for the HSN range.

“I don’t have a favorite baby, but I am obsessed with a good jumpsuit because you don’t need to think. It’s just a belt and shoes and you’re out the door,” said the actress-activist-producer.

Other hallmarks of the collection include novelty textures such as stretch ultrasuede, asymetric minidresses, lightweight, comfortable fabrics such as French terry and high-waisted bottoms such as this season’s wide-leg pant.

“If I’m not at the office or on a red carpet, I want to be comfortable but still tailored. I want fashion to carry through in my everyday life,” said Longoria, adding, “I get photographed when I’m just running to Starbucks so I want to look nice.”

She said she also designs the line for her mother and sisters and multitasking women of all sizes. “I take my knowledge and design clothes for everyday people who don’t want a muffin top; that’s why the collection is so wide and goes day to night,” she said, adding, “Now that I’m expecting it’s definitely shifting my view of women who can do it all. I am more humble about balancing family and career. Mom life, work life, friends life…we have so many versions of ourselves we want to present to the world. My goal is to empower women in every situation.”