IT’S A FIRST: Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson and Alysia Reiner are part of the batch of well-known newcomers that will be showing during next month’s New York Fashion Week.

They will be part of Kia STYLE360’s roster at Metropolitan West, which is located at 639 West 46th Street where live-streaming the shows, 360-degree virtual reality broadcasts and Live will all be part of the deal. Staring things off on Sept. 11, will be Studio 189 by Dawson and Abrima Erwiah. The proactive duo are trying to use artisanal sustainable fashion as an agent for social change. That night Andy Hilfiger, who certainly has attended his share of runway shows over the years, will be hosting one of his own as creative director of Artistix by Greg Polisseni.

With three directing projects “Black-ish,” Dylan McDermott’s new show “L.A. to Vegas” and Kaitlin Olson’s Fox show “The Mick,” Longoria will have no trouble calling the shots at the first show for her affordable Eva Longoria Collection on Sept.r 13. Another familiar face from the small screen is Vanessa Simmons of MTV’s “Run’s House,” who has been tweeting about her upcoming fashion week debut. Bad Butterfly presented by Candice Cuoco x Vanessa Simmons is on deck for Sept. 12. Timo Weiland will be back on the scene showing Momentum by Timo Weiland for Crowne Plaza.

Livari by Reiner, Claudine DeSola and Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacob will also be making its first outing. “Orange Is the New Black” actress Reiner will be taking a break from shooting the film “Egg” with Anna Camp and Christina Hendricks in her home city of New York.

The Kia STYLE360’s lineup also includes Uncommon James + Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari, which will be a presentation on Sept. 11 hosted at Bagatelle NYC and presented by ChapStick.