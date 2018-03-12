Gemfields, one of world’s leading suppliers of responsibly sourced colored gemstones, is launching an e-commerce platform with partner Muse Showroom.

The partnership between the two began in 2016. Gemfields, which owns Fabergé and operates its own emerald mine in Zambia and ruby mine in Mozambique, wanted to create collections from its stones, and the Muse Showroom fine jewelry client base offered a way to collaborate and create pieces using them. Over the past few years, the collaboration has grown from brands exclusively at Muse to friends of the New York-based showroom and emerging designers as well.

Until now, the collections have been selling piecemeal at a variety of retail channels but Jennifer Shanker, founder of Muse Showroom, wanted a place to show the comprehensive assortment of charms, rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

“My goal was to curate a space that showcases the full breadth of beautiful pieces from the Gemfields x Muse collaborations,” Shanker said. “I wanted to give customers visibility and access to current and past collections, connecting them with stunning colored gemstones and talented designers in one easy, shoppable destination.”

The idea of a website had been on Shanker’s mind for several years but “…we didn’t want to compete with our retailers, but more recently we’d see something sell at a trunk show on Moda Operandi and once the show ends where do consumers go if it hasn’t been picked up by any other retailers? We wanted to provide that next step.”

The website is intended to serve not only as an e-commerce platform but also as a digital catalog through which retailers can share all of Gemfields x Muse collections with their clients along with nine new charms for spring 2018 created by the designers Holly Dyment, Elena Votsi, Buddha Mama and Sylva & Cie. The site (www.musexmuse.com) goes live Wednesday.