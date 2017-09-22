INDUSTRIAL CHIC: Balenciaga is to open a boutique Saturday on Avenue Montaigne, transporting the design concept of its minimalist Rue Saint-Honoré store to the tony luxury strip.

The Haussmannian space has been outfitted with industrial touches, such as warehouse conveyor rails, aluminum display tables and slick, gray flooring in resin. Flat benches with thin, khaki-colored velvet cushions contrast with the shell of an old fireplace, original molding and marks from kids who once drew on the walls.

Artwork by American street artist Mark Jenkins is scattered around the store, including the figure of a woman in an oversized, puffy jacket slumped against a smooth, white wall.

With the opening, the brand will count three stores in Paris. The new Avenue Montaigne address, to be Balenciaga’s new Paris flagship, is its second foothold in the golden triangle district, one of the French capital’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

Balenciaga has shuttered its men’s store on Rue de Varenne.

The label has a handful of other locations designed under the eye of its artistic director Demna Gvasalia, including in London and on Madison Avenue in New York.