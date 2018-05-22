FRESH FACE: Biotherm has tapped Emily DiDonato as a new ambassador.

The IMG model, who is the former face of Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gioia fragrance and has appeared several times in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition, will feature in advertisements for skin care based on Biotherm’s patented Life Plankton ingredient.

She will join Candice Swanepoel and Christy Turlington-Burns, with whom she has previously appeared in commercials for Maybelline, at the L’Oréal-owned brand.

DiDonato, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, is a certified yoga instructor and nutritionist, according to her IMG profile, which added that she recently returned to studying at Columbia University, where she is earning higher degrees in psychology and sociology.

“I’ve always loved the naturality of Biotherm products,” DiDonato said in a statement. “Right now, as I‘m putting my skin through the added stress of organizing my summer wedding, Biotherm couldn’t have called at a better time,” added the model, who is engaged to Kyle Peterson, a director at a private equity firm.

“Smart, she’s not only an influential opinion-shaper in the field of skin care, but also in healthy living. With her engagement with her community, she’s an absolutely natural choice for Biotherm,” said Biotherm general manager David Fridlevski.

DiDonato’s first campaign for the brand will break in June, to be preceded by an Instagram campaign featuring her five favorite Biotherm products.