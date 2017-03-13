Calvin Klein is set to host the annual God’s Love We Deliver Midsummer Night Drinks June 10 at his palatial Southampton, N.Y., waterfront home.

This will be the first time the designer has hosted the fund-raiser at his 10-acre seaside property, upon which he constructed a modern glass structure for a reported $75 million.

“It didn’t take much convincing since Calvin is such a strong supporter of the cause,” intimated a committee member of GLWD, which prepares and delivers nutritious meals to people living with advanced stages of HIV/AIDS in the New York area. “We’re all just thrilled to see the house,” added the insider.

On March 9, the organization raised $1.5 million at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre. Emceed by Bill Murray, the sold-out show featured performances by Joe Walsh, Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples and Michael McDonald, among others.

“Play ‘Free Bird,’” shouted one rowdy concertgoer at GLWD President Karen Pearl’s speech ahead of a musical set that concluded with a rousing, yet predictable, rendition of “With a Little Help from My Friends,” featuring a house band led by “Late Show With David Letterman” alums Will Lee and Paul Shaffer.