Cartier is again teaming up with Hollywood and adding Annabelle Wallis to the fold as the new face of its Panthère de Cartier, WWD has learned.

The multilingual British actress who starred in “Peaky Blinders,” “The Mummy,” “The Tudors” and “The Man Who Would Be Bond” is being tapped as a brand ambassador.

“Behind her luminous complexion, blue eyes and gentle manner, the Maison discovered a great strength of character, a fearless spirit and a hunger for self-expression: the soul of a panther, driven and determined to turn convention on its head and get her teeth into something. Annabelle Wallis embodies the Panthère woman,” Cartier said in a statement.

The confirmation of Wallis is a continuation of a new advertising direction for the fine jewelry brand, which recently revealed Jake Gyllenhaal as the face of the Santos de Cartier collection.

The Cartier Panthère originated in the Eighties and is a staple in the Cartier watch collection alongside the Tank, Santos de Cartier and Ballon Bleu De Cartier.