For the third year, Chanel will partner with Tribeca Enterprises for “Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program,” which works to support and promote emerging American women screenwriters and directors of short-form narrative film.

The three-day program, running October 17 to 19, matches five selected filmmakers with mentors for master classes, and awards $100,000 in filmmaker grants. The writer/directors chosen for this year’s program are Marianne Amelinckx, with her film “Vuela,” Nicole Emanuele with “Wingmen,” Myna Joseph with “No Fault,” Nikyatu Jusu with “Suicide by Sunset” and Anna Zlokovic with “Girl Wants Magic.”

The 2017 leadership committee includes Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel Weisz, Amma Asante, Ilene Chaiken, Donna Gigliotti and Mira Nair, among others. The five selected filmmakers will receive one-on-one mentorship and peer-to-peer workshops; at the end of the three days, one of them will be selected to have her film fully funded.

“We created ‘Through Her Lens’ with Chanel three years ago to support and nurture female artists through mentorship and funding,” said Paula Weinstein, executive vice president of Tribeca Enterprises (and of no relation to the Weinstein Company). “Since then, we’ve built a community of incredible women storytellers who recognize how critical it is to discover and empower female filmmakers. We’re excited to welcome this next generation of rising talent to the program.”

The program is presented by Chanel, the Tribeca Film Institute and Pulse Films. Fanning and Asante are among the master class advisers, while Nair and Weisz are on the jurors committee.

The program will be celebrated on the 17th with a lunch held at Locanda Verde.

More From WWD: