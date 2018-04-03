Italian digital influencer, Chiara Ferragni, known for her blog/lifestyle site The Blonde Salad, has partnered with shopDisney to create a limited-edition capsule collection of shoes, inspired by Minnie Mouse.

The Los Angeles-based Ferragani’s love for all things Disney is well documented on her social channels, often posting pictures showing the Mickey Mouse tattoo on her wrist, and most recently posting her newborn son in a Mickey Mouse Blanket.

“My love for Mickey Mouse is no secret,” Ferragni said. “I was excited when we decided to create a collection with Mickey’s leading lady, Minnie! Her iconic style was so fun to work with.”

The shopDisney creative team shared some of the archive of Minnie artwork and iconography with Ferragani and she used the bow, the gloves, Minnie’s signature monogram MM and incorporated them into the designs. “The playful attitude of Minnie embodies perfectly the Chiara Ferragni collection essence,” Ferragani said. The result is a line made of Italian-crafted materials such as velvet, suede and patent leather and is comprised of two mule styles, each available in two color options and one sneaker style.

Launched in September, shopDisney is an e-commerce destination offering an assortment of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel products across fashion, accessories, toys and home. The product assortment reflects Disney’s push in a direction of creating products tailored for different audience demographics, from kids and families to Millennials. Previously, the site has been home to collaborations with Rag & Bone, Opening Ceremony and SIWY denim.

“We’re always looking for new and interesting ways for fans to express their love of Disney and this collaboration with Chiara is the perfect example,” commented Paul Gainer, head of global product management and distribution, Disney Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products. “She has designed a beautiful collection of shoes that will appeal to Disney fans and fashionistas alike. We’re thrilled to be able to give a platform for this type of creativity on shopDisney and look forward to future collaborations in this space.”

The five-piece capsule, which retails between $300 and $470, launches April 5 and is available exclusively at shopDisney.com.