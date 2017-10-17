The 2017 Whitney Museum Art Party will be hosted by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Oscar de la Renta and Monse, “Blade Runner” actress Ana de Armas, Vanity Fair’s Michael Carl and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger. The event will take place Nov. 14 and include dinner and a performance by Young Paris.

Cochairs of the benefit committee include Ashley Graham, Black Thought, Anna Cleveland, Nina Dobrev, Lola Kirke, Chelsea Leyland, Julia Loomis, Riley Montana, Hilary Rhoda, Timo Weiland, Wes Gordon and more. The Art Party is hosted by the Whitney Contemporaries board and raises funds for the museum’s Independent Study Program, a postgraduate program in studio art and curatorial or critical studies.

Last year’s Art Party was hosted by Karlie Kloss, Brandon Maxwell and Common. Birkenstock was previously revealed as a sponsor for this year’s party.

