MAKING THE CUT: Haider Ackermann, creative director of Berluti, is to preside over the fashion jury of the 33rd edition of the International Festival of Fashion and Photography, set to take place from April 26 to 30 in Hyères, France, WWD has learned exclusively.

Christelle Kocher, artistic director of Maison Lemarié, will head the jury for the festival’s accessories prize, sponsored by Swarovski and now in its second year. Meanwhile, Bettina Rheims will take the lead for photography.

Jean-Pierre Blanc, founder of the festival and director of the storied Villa Noailles, where the event is held, noted that Ackermann previously sat on the jury in 2008.

“He knows the festival very well and what is really nice is picturing how thrilled the young designers will be when they find out he’s president of the jury,” Blanc told WWD.

Organizers were due to reveal the 10 finalists for each of the three competitions at a cocktail on Wednesday at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, held to coincide with Paris Couture Week.

“I know that he was very impressed with the quality of the applications. Via his resolutely contemporary fashion, Haider Ackermann brings a strong and important international eye to the event, so it’s very important for us,” he added.

Ackermann tapped an eclectic group to serve on the fashion jury, including actress Tilda Swinton; jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez; perfumer Ben Gorham; actress and singer Lou Doillon; model-turned-director Farida Khelfa; fashion historian Farid Chenoune; editor Jefferson Hack, and Vanessa Schindler, winner of last year’s Première Vision Grand Prize at the festival.

Notable participants on the accessories jury include Michèle Lamy, wife and muse of Rick Owens; Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, cofounders of Mansur Gavriel; jewelry designer Elie Top; stylist Charlotte Stockdale, and Hirofumi Kurino, cofounder and creative director of United Arrows.

The festival has been a launchpad for many fashion designers, including Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, Viktor & Rolf, Christian Wijnants, Felipe Oliveira Baptista and Anthony Vaccarello.

The lineup of exhibitions at the festival will include works from Ackermann and Kocher; a selection of fashion photographs that Rheims took for Details magazine, and a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Crash magazine.

Berluti is part of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennesy Louis Vuitton, which is supporting the festival for the 20th consecutive year. The event has a new sponsor this year in Supima, a non-profit organization that promotes U.S.-grown cotton.