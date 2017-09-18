The 2017 Guggenheim International Gala pre-party and gala are set for Nov. 15 and 16, with the pre-party kicking things off with a set by sister trio Haim.

The annual two-night affair, sponsored by Dior, marks the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s 80th anniversary. The pre-party, on Nov. 15, is the more casual, late-night event of the two, with the more formal gala taking place the following evening. The gala will honor artist Cai Guo-Qiang, as well as Guggenheim leader Jennifer Blei Stockman, who was president of the museum’s board of trustees president for 12 years. Dancer Daniil Simkin will perform an excerpt from his Works & Process-commissioned production “Falls the Shadow,” which features costumes by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The gala will be co-chaired by Chiuri, Christina and Robert Baker; Valerie and Charles Diker; Wendy Fisher and Dennis Goodman; Phyllis and William Mack; Nancy and Howard Marks; Lauren Baker Pinkus and Scott Pinkus; Pilar Crespi Robert and Stephen Robert; Denise and Andrew Saul, and Sidney Toledano. The exhibit on display will be “Art and China After 1989: Theater of the World.”

Haim debuted their second album “Something to Tell You” earlier this summer, where it ranked in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Last year’s pre-party performer was Banks, and the gala drew Anne Hathaway, Kate Beckinsale, Haley Bennett and Karlie Kloss.

Tickets for the pre-party go on sale Sept. 18 at noon.

