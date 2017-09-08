IMG SIGNS ELSON: Karen Elson, the 38-year-old model/Nashville-based singer, has been signed by IMG Models. Most recently, she was represented by The Lions.

IMG will represent the British-born Elson for modeling as part of its women’s board.

Elson had her first success when Steven Meisel shot her for the cover of Italian Vogue on her 18th birthday. She has since appeared on the covers of more than 30 issues of international Vogues, as well as W, Elle, Numero and Harper’s Bazaar. She has also walked the runways for such designers as Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior and Gucci and has appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Lanvin, YSL Opium, Louis Vuitton, St. John, Trussardi and Roberto Cavalli.

She is currently the face of the campaign for Anna Sui x Macy’s INC International Concepts capsule collection. Elson, in fact, performed Wednesday night at The Heath at The McKittrick Hotel to celebrate the collaboration.

Elson’s musical career has been building over the past several years. She most recently released “Double Roses,” which came after her debut album in 2010 titled, “The Ghost Who Walks.”

In a WWD interview in April, Elson said, “This month has been madness. I’m really keen on just selling [the album] at this point. I’m going to be doing festivals all July in Europe, and I’m going on tour with Ryan Adams as well. And shoots in between. I don’t want to neglect modeling, as well. With my first record I struggled a bit with blending my fashion world with music, but with this record, it’s been a lot easier to seamlessly have the both worlds exist. I can just do them.”

Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models said that Elson “embodies the unique spirit, extraordinary talent and beauty that we look for in all our clients, and we look forward to discovering new opportunities together.”

Elson added, “I’m very excited to embark on this new chapter of my career. Along with my many interests in fashion, music and beyond, I’m thrilled to see what the future holds being a part of IMG.”