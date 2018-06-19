FRAGRANCE FACE: Jennifer Lawrence will front Dior’s next perfume, due out later this year, WWD has learned.

The American actress was tapped by the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house as a celebrity face and ambassador on the fashion side in 2012, and her first handbag campaign for Dior broke in 2013.

Subsequently, Lawrence has appeared in many ads for the brand, including — on the beauty front — the campaign for Dior Addict Lipstick in 2015. Along with other house ambassadors, the actress also last year appeared in Dior’s charitable initiative, called the Dior Love Chain.

In a statement, the house called the new scent by Dior perfumer-creator François Demachy “an unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which mark the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the house of Dior.”

There were no further details available about the upcoming perfume. The last time the brand launched a major fragrance pillar was in 1999, with J’Adore.

Lawrence most recently appeared in the psychological horror movie “Mother!” and spy thriller “Red Sparrow.”

In 2016, the actress received her fourth Academy Award nomination and third Golden Globe award for her performance in “Joy,” by David O. Russell. She’d formerly worked with him on “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” for which Lawrence received the Academy Award for Best Actress.

In 2011, she got her first Oscar, Golden Globe and Sag Award nominations for her role in “Winter’s Bone.” Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games,” which made her the highest-grossing action heroine ever.