Natalia Vodianova’s star-studded annual Fabulous Fund Fair is coming for New York.

Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation will throw its fourth annual Fabulous Fund Fair this October, and for the first time the charitable bash will be held in New York. AmfAR is a first-time partner with the Naked Heart Foundation for the Halloween-themed event, which will take place on October 28. Aside from the Halloween timing, the event promises to be “inspired by” artist Jeff Koons.

The first Fabulous Fund Fair was held in London in 2015, usually during London Fashion Week. A typically celebrity and model-heavy event, guests have included Stella McCartney, Kristin Scott Thomas, Doutzen Kroes, Liv Tyler, Lara Stone, Baptiste Giabiconi, Toby Huntington-Whiteley, Yasmin and Amber Le Bon, Justine Skye and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Karlie Kloss played cohost with Vodianova for this past February’s event, which raised $585,000. Tickets and more information, including location, for this fall’s New York event will be released in the coming months.

Vodianova founded Naked Heart, which benefits children with special needs, in 2004.

