A visual from the Off-White X Sunglass Hut campaign

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh is jumping back into the sunglasses market, and this time in a big way: Abloh is collaborating with Sunglass Hut to launch a capsule collection.

The designer already has numerous collaborations under his belt, including Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo for spring; Nike c/o Virgil Abloh the Ten, and Off-White c/o Warby Parker in July 2017, which was his first foray into the eyewear market. But the partnership with Sunglass Hut is a first for his brand in terms of size and scope.

“Sunglass Hut and Luxottica offer Off-White exposure to a wide audience that might not know about the brand,” Abloh said when asked about the reason to partner with the eyewear company. Sunglass Hut offers Abloh a reach on a global scale, including Asia, Mexico, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.

“I’ve always thought of sunglasses as an important accessory in a fashion context. It’s a small object that can give you the nuances of a brand’s opinion on design,” Abloh said. “For me I was looking to incorporate classic shapes from the past with a youthful modern elegance. All lenses are flat, which gives each style the same edge.”

The unisex collection, made up of three styles, are each constructed of extra-thick acetate and features a mix of retro curves, clean and angular lines, surfaces that curve inward and lenses with different color variations. They were shown on Off-White’s recent fall runway in Paris.

“The shapes are all unisex, but I wanted to play with the ladylike emotion of the runway show muse. It gave the concept for the eyewear a firm foundation, allowing the looks to be elevated by their different sunglasses pairing,” Abloh said about the pairing.

A visual from the Off-White x Sunglass Hut campaign.  Courtesy

Abloh is often highly regarded as knowing what resonates with Millennials and the visuals, shot by Francesco Nazardo, feature a group of Off-White clad Millennials frolicking about and wearing their sunglasses, but strictly at night.

Asked if the two companies’ partnership will continue past the capsule, Abloh said, “In a number of ways this full rollout of this launch will dictate the future.”

The styles cost $179 and launch online and in stores globally at all Sunglass Huts and in Selfridges in London today.

