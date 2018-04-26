The 2018 Planned Parenthood gala will honor outgoing Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and actor Laverne Cox, the organization has revealed. The benefit, taking place at Spring Studios on May 1, will include an awards ceremony and an after party hosted by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Chloë Sevigny and Marilyn Minter.

Last year’s gala, which celebrated Planned Parenthood’s 100th anniversary, honored Hillary Clinton and Shonda Rhimes. Expected attendees at this year’s function include Uma Thurman, Annette Bening, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker, Scarlett Johansson and more.

Richards has been president of Planned Parenthood since 2006. Prior to joining the organization, she was the deputy chief of staff for house Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. She revealed her plans to step down as Planned Parenthood president earlier this year.

Cox is best known for her role on “Orange is the New Black.” In 2014, she became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy.

