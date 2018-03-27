Porsche Design is commemorating the 40th anniversary of its aviator sunglasses with a special-edition frame launching in mid April. The P’8478, as the aviator sunglasses are known, were the first frame on the market to provide an interchangeable lenses mechanism and the design has been left unchanged since.

“For the 40th anniversary edition of the P’8478 sunglasses, our designers at Studio FA Porsche wanted to make something special, but they didn’t want to compromise the well-known iconic design. Therefore we decided to implement a bi-color design — the first time we’ve done this to the P’8478. Previously, the frame and its hardware always matched,” said Karsten von Engeln, chief operating officer of Porsche Design of America. “Additionally, we decided to launch this edition accompanied by our three best-selling lenses from the past 40 years.”

The new special edition frame is made with a matte-black titanium frame, gradient gray lenses and gold nose-bridge. The frames come with four different pairs of lenses, a special travel case and are available in two sizes, each limited to 1,978 pairs to correlate with the 1978 release date.

“Sunglasses are one of our biggest categories,” Engeln said. “It’s very important to the business. We work very closely with Rodenstock (the German lenses and frame manufacturer) to ensure we maintain the highest quality products. Our glasses compete with many offered within the premium category, in terms of both technology and raw materials.”

Porsche Design was founded by Professor F.A. Porsche in 1972 as a lifestyle brand after he left Porsche AG, the sports car manufacturer, where he helped design the Porsche 911. As of early 2017, Porsche Design is 100 percent owned by Porsche AG.

The frames retail for $935 and will be sold at Porsche Design stores and online at www.porsche-design.us in mid April.