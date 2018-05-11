COLOR COLLABORATION: Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are teaming with Lancôme on a limited-edition makeup collection for fall, due out in July, WWD has learned.

The duo, whose fashion has been inspired by painters such as Carmen Herrera and Ellsworth Kelly, with distinctive approaches to color, was given carte blanche for their makeup creations.

“Lancôme has always represented the epitome of luxury beauty products, so it is like a dream come true to be able to collaborate with such an iconic and historic brand,” the duo said jointly in a statement.

Françoise Lehmann, general manager of Lancôme international, called Proenza Schouler fashion “the manifesto of a strong, free femininity. The idea of ‘empowerment’ is at the heart of their values, just as it has always been at the heart of the Lancôme philosophy.”

Proenza Schouler is the latest in a number of designer collaborations for Lancôme, which has worked on capsule color cosmetics lines with Olympia Le-Tan, Sonia Rykiel, Anthony Vaccarello, Jacquemus and Alber Elbaz — among others — in the past.

Proenza Schouler’s fragrance business is licensed to L’Oréal, also the owner of Lancôme.