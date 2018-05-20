PLAY IT AGAIN, STELLA: The Duchess of Sussex — her family and wedding guests — just couldn’t get enough of Stella McCartney this weekend. Although McCartney wasn’t the official dresser for Saturday’s nuptials, she certainly came close, creating outfits for the day under her Bespoke label.

After changing out of her white Givenchy Haute Couture gown, Meghan Markle moved onto Stella McCartney for the evening reception, by all accounts a lively affair during which the bride broke with tradition and made a speech.

She wore a sleeveless white silk crepe gown with a high collar, and bare shoulders, pairing the dress with Aquazzura satin shoes that had baby blue soles. The clean lines and silk fabric of McCartney’s dress echoed the minimal, unembellished dress she wore for her walk down the aisle.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” said McCartney. “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.”

As she whizzed over to the reception in a classic Jaguar convertible, the new duchess also flashed the emerald cut aquamarine ring that her husband, Prince Harry, had given her as a wedding present. It had belonged to his late mother Princess Diana.

McCartney also dressed the mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, for the evening event. Ragland wore a scarlet long-sleeved dress in silk cady, nude alter suede sandals and a brass gold box clutch.

McCartney was one busy designer ahead of the royal wedding: She dressed Amal Clooney in bright yellow silk cady midi dress and Oprah Winfrey in a blush dress with lace trim for the service at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

