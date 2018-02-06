VFiles is teaming with Adidas Originals for fall to create an experience of immersive fashion and music. While the brand has always celebrated creativity and centered around community involvement, it will be ditching the traditional runway format altogether this season, with the aim of bringing the voices of that community more to the forefront.

“At VFiles we are always looking for an opportunity and new ways to showcase new energy and provide a stage for our young creators. This season our stage will not be a runway — and I think that’s an exciting shift. Our community wants to be a part and to participate rather than standby and watch from the sidelines,” explained Julie Anne Quay, founder of VFiles.

The activation will include immersive events such as VFiles trademark Pass the Aux program, video screenings, a live fashion shoot and special guest performances. Fashion designers will be featured from the VFiles runway community in combination with featured pieces from an Adidas Originals collection. Quay noted that aligning missions between VFiles and Adidas Originals, along with being fans of the brand, brought about the partnership. Their collaborative spirit for the experience follows VFiles’ mantra, “Be Heard. Make Noise.”

Having a spot on the CFDA Fashion Calendar with a nontraditional runway approach felt rewarding, Quay mentioned, “This demonstrates that they too see that fashion week is evolving and embracing the fact that there multiple ways to celebrate fashion and culture during NYFW.” The event, entitled “VFiles: Be Heard. Make Noise. A fashion and music experience powered by Adidas Originals” will take place during the 9 p.m. slot on Feb. 12.