NEW PLAYER: The eyewear company and licensee Eponym is beefing up its board.

The firm today said that Trish Donnelly, the chief executive officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., has become its newest board member.

Eponym is looking to make a run at eyewear giants like Safilo and Luxottica, by offering licenses to contemporary brands. Such deals have been struck with midrange labels including Steven Alan, Alice + Olivia and Jason Wu.

Donnelly was named Urban Outfitters’ ceo in March 2016 after two years as its North American president. Prior to that she had served as Steven Alan’s president.

Said Andrew Lipovsky, ceo and founder of Eponym: “Trish Donnelly’s leadership in reestablishing Urban Outfitters as a premiere destination for young adults has reinforced her reputation as one of the retail industry’s most gifted leaders…She shares our vision for transforming the eyewear industry and her experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset as the company continues to grow.”

Donnelly added of the appointment: “I’ve admired the unique business model that Andrew has built, both as a former client and a supporter of the Eponym brands. It’s exciting to work with Andrew and his team in an advisory capacity to help scale and further develop this opportunity.”