Jean Vuarnet, French Olympic skiing champion and namesake of the leading eyewear brand, died Monday at the age of 83. The cause of death was a stroke.

Vuarnet took the gold medal in downhill skiing at the 1960 Winter Games in Squaw Valley, Calif. He was also a seven-time French champion in the sport.

In 1960, he licensed his surname to a range of eyewear, which went on to become a trendy style, particularly in the Eighties. The brand is in the midst of an overhaul and is fronted by the French actor Vincent Cassel. Vuarnet recently unveiled a collaboration with Rag & Bone.

Vuarnet glasses are known for their bold, athletic-inspired aviator shapes. The brand’s lenses are often brightly colored and are made from mineral glass.

Vuarnet himself defined a skiing technique called l’oeuf, or the egg — in which a skier becomes more aerodynamic by squatting down and leveling their torso perpendicular to the ground.

Vuarnet endured tragedy in 1995 when his wife, Edith Bonlieu, and son, Patrick, were found dead in a mass suicide alongside fellow members of the Order of the Solar Temple cult. They had been discovered, along with some dozen others, in a star formation around a campfire in the mountainous French region of Vercors.