The box, based off the Pinterest 100 trends forecast, was unveiled during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and also represents the first time FabFitFun has made a collaborative box for a promotional event available for sale to consumers. The company has done such boxes in the past as behind-the-scenes giveaways but not made them available for sale to the general public, explained FabFitFun cofounder and co-chief executive officer Michael Broukhim.

“We think there’s such a strong brand alignment between Pinterest and FabFitFun,” he said. “Our audiences are both in that mind-set of learning new things, trying new things and finding incredible products. Pinterest has never had a physical manifestation of its digital discovery platform and we thought the FabFitFun box would be a great way to bring it to life.”

While Pinterest and FabFitFun have worked together as marketing partners for the past several years, the box reflects what Broukhim called synergies between the two.

“We’re really optimistic about this and we’ve had conversations with Pinterest about broadening the partnership across multiple domains,” Broukhim said. “I think we share a lot of cultural DNA in terms of being discovery platforms.”

The Pinterest 100 box retails for $49.99 and includes a Pier 1 Imports vase, Tarte mascara, coconut oil beauty kit from Kopari, R+Co hair cleanser, Jetset luggage tag and passport case, Talking Tables charades game, Lorac lip color and seaweed snack from KPOP Foods. Buyers of the box can also choose between a scarf from FabFitFun’s Summer & Rose brand or clutch from B-low the Belt.

The assortment reflects trends as gleaned from searches on Pinterest, such as hair health, cleansing oils, lashes, trivia night and Korean condiments.

“It’s a limited-edition box so we don’t anticipate it being available for very long,” Broukhim said of what the company’s expectations are for sell-through.