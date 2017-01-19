TEAMWORK: TechStyle Fashion Group’s rapidly expanding Fabletics business has secured an exclusive, multiyear partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

The deal will bear out in campaigns, events and capsule collections for the Foundation’s Girl Up campaign focused on empowerment for young girls. Details on what the market can expect from this campaign are still being hashed out, according to Fabletics chief marketing officer Kristen Dykstra, who declined to say the exact length of the deal other than that it will be across several years.

The partnership represents the first time the groups are working together and is the first major move Fabletics is making in charitable initiatives, according to Dykstra.

It’s also a way of “taking [the Fabletics brand] far beyond clothing and into creating a community of living fit,” explained Dykstra.

Fabletics was founded in 2013 and counts Kate Hudson as a cofounder. The business is part of El Segundo, Calif.-based TechStyle Fashion Group, which previously operated as JustFab Inc. before a name change last summer that aimed to solidify the business’ position as a tech-first firm. The group also includes the JustFab brand along with ShoeDazzle and Fabkids.

Projects under the new partnership are likely to begin materializing as early as next month, according to Dykstra.

“What we’re trying to ultimately do is leverage the reach of our brand and our really loyal community to create a higher meaning, higher purpose and greater good,” she said. “The idea is to leverage Kate [Hudson] and her reach as well as the brand reach and we will be bringing in other strong, inspiring female influencers who we think can broadcast our message and our voice.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the capsule collections will go to the foundation. On the event side, those will likely include involving individuals such as Hudson and fitness experts or the company’s growing distribution channel.

Fabletics currently counts 18 stores and expects to add another 12 this year.