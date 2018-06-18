THE BEAT GOES ON: Faith Connexion and Swizz Beatz are making things official.

The rapper, DJ and producer, who has long been a fan of the collaborative label, has designed a capsule collection of 11 pieces that will be shown at the brand’s spring 2019 presentation in Paris on June 21, and hit stores this fall.

The items, which include hoodies, T-shirts, tracksuits and leather jackets, feature art by Nina Chanel Abney. Swizz Beatz collects works by the African-American artist, who explores race, gender, pop culture and politics in her brightly colored paintings, watercolors and collages.

“I love being partners with Faith because it’s the brand of freedom and the future. It’s also an honor to be working with the amazing Nina Chanel, who is a true artist in every form,” he said in a statement.

Faith Connexion president Maria Buccellati noted the tie-up was part of a long tradition of bringing together “creative souls” at the label, which has previously worked with influencer Sita Abellan, street artists Vincent Dacquin and Pisco Logik, and brands including Disney, Kappa and K-Way, among others.