Sita Abellan is bolstering her design cred. The model, DJ and self-described “technoprincess” teamed with Faith Connexion for its first capsule collection, out next week.

“It was amazing to work on this capsule with Faith Connexion,” said Abellan, who modeled for the brand’s summer 2017 look book. “It felt [like] I could really express myself without boundaries. I’m very happy about this collaboration.”

Inspired by the song “Typical Girls” by female punk-rock group The Slits, the capsule collection puts forth nine pieces that embody Abellan’s devil-may-care attitude. These include: black tulle leggings, a Nineties-inspired poplin minidress, a mesh-and-tulle robe, high-waisted stretch silk leather trousers, a black silk jumpsuit, a mini cargo vest, motorcycle trousers and a metallic blue calfskin biker jacket adorned with 2,500 studs. There’s also a top made entirely of “Faith” patches that pays homage to the brand while exemplifying Abellan’s enthusiasm for DIY. Most of the designs incorporate her signature shade (and current color of her hair): electric blue.

“Sita is the eyes of the new generation and through the collaboration with Faith we captured this mood through her electric touch and her identifiable iconic blue used throughout the collection,” said Maria Buccellati, Faith Connexion’s president.

Abellan’s previous collaborations include a capsule with Misbhv called “Pain,” which was inspired by her travels to Tokyo in summer 2015. “I really had a tough time working so much,” she told WWD in May. “I was working a lot as a model — well, I was also playing, but more or less a model. But also, I met a lot of good people and I had a lot of fun, so for me, pain is not just a bad thing. I felt like pain would reflect my experience there, so that’s why I called it that.”

She also partnered with Freak City on a Lil’ Kim-inspired line of bikinis, T-shirts and crop tops.

More from WWD.com:

Sita Abellan Opens Up About Her Insane Instagram and Avoiding All Rules

Rihanna Mesmerizes Celebs With Pink Sand, Bike Stunts at Fenty Puma