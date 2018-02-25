IN ABSENTIA: Chiara Ferragni is guaranteed a good turnout wherever she goes, but on Sunday, her fans thronged to an outdoor event in freezing Milan even though the influencer was bedridden thousands of miles away in Los Angeles.

“Chiara is doing better,” said Andrea Lorini, chief executive officer of Chiara Ferragni Collection, referring to Ferragni’s recent pregnancy scare.

The style star, who is engaged to Italian rapper Federico Lucia, known as Fedez, was ordered to rest by her doctor this week, triggering an outpouring of support from her 11.7 million followers on Instagram. She has canceled all her appointments for the next few months but was watching Sunday’s proceedings from afar, Lorini said.

Some onlookers huddled under foil survival blankets as they waited for the happening to start. Shortly after 2 p.m., models wearing outfits from Ferragni’s fall collection, titled Stardust, began to align on the scaffolding of a building on Corso Garibaldi in the heart of the city’s fashionable Brera district.

The line featured items such as laminated silver down jackets, iridescent PVC rain boots and fluffy fur bomber jackets emblazoned on the back with the brand’s flirting eye motif. Several of the models wore miniskirts that, seen from below, probably revealed a little more than intended.

Lorini said it was the first time the company has staged an event open to the public during Milan Fashion Week.

“We come from the digital, from the cloud. We wanted to come inside the real world, so the event follows this idea of the fashion coming down to the people,” he explained. “We decided not to have professional models but instead to have 40 girls from Milan to enhance our bond with the city.”

The label, which opened its first store in Milan last year, plans to expand its network of flagships. “Right now, we have three, but there are going to be 40 to 45 in the next three to four years,” the executive said. Next up on the list are Beijing and Shanghai.