INNOVATION ACCOLADES: Farfetch, Tommy Hilfiger and Gap were among the winners of the Decoded Fashion Futures Awards held at the IET: Savoy Place on Tuesday. This is the third edition of awards event hosted by the British Fashion Council and Decoded Fashion for tech innovators in fashion and retail.

Farfetch scooped The Visionary award — the Fashion Futures Awards’ highest honor — which recognizes innovation and contributions to the fashion industry.

Tommy Hilfiger x Slyce took home the Digital Coalition award. The collaboration was recognized for its Tommyland Snap:Shop, an app that allowed viewers of the brand’s runway show to take photos and receive e-commerce links instantly.

Gap was awarded the Master of Mobile award for its shoppable Dressing Room augmented reality app.

Other winners included MishiPay Ltd., the tech company. It received the Game Changer award for its MishiPay program which allows customers to scan an item with their phones and pay via a handset. Meanwhile, Pictofit + Sabinna Studio and the Fashion Innovation Agency won the Beyond Runway award. The two tech companies teamed on a mixed reality shopping experience.

The judging panel was comprised of the BFC’s Caroline Rush and Clara Mercer; Maria McClay, industry head of fashion at Google; Sheena Sauvaire, chief marketing officer, Topshop; Eve Williams, head of brand experience at Asos; Robin Derrick, executive creative director at Spring; Matthew Woolsey, managing director at Net-a-porter; Amy Cole, head of brand development at Instagram; Shadi Halliwell, group marketing and creative director at Harvey Nichols; Marc Worth, chief executive officer at Stylus Media Group; Katie Baron, head of retail at Stylus, and Sasha Astafyeva, principal at Felix Capital.

