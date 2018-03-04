“Even if he showed at 6A.M. I would be there,” Luna Sabbat said at Haider Ackermann’s show on Saturday in Paris. He joined Caroline de Maigret, Ben Gorham, Farida Khelfa, Setsuko Klossowska de Rola and Bianca Li in the front row.

“I was on holiday with my children, but I came back,” said Li, who wouldn’t have missed Ackermann’s show for anything. Her new dance show called “ Électrique” opens in Paris at the end of March.

Khelfa just wrapped up a television movie on public network France Televisions. “I don’t think I should share what it’s called. It’s ‘Les Michetonneuses,’ (a slang term to describe occasional prostitutes, in French). But don’t get any ideas, I play a gallery owner,” she joked.