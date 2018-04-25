CREATIVE WORKS: London College of Fashion, part of the University of the Arts London, has mounted an installation in London that’s all about business.

Held at Arebyte’s gallery space on London City Island, a man-made island near Canary Wharf on the eastern end of town, #FashionMeansBusiness showcases the work of Fashion Business School students, with displays that take in animation, films and interactive displays.

Work from more than 150 students is on display, with projects including supply chain and cooperative formation, the effect of subcultures on high street retail brands, sensory shopping experiences and the luxury market, CSR and sustainability within U.K. retailers’ strategies and supply chain responsiveness.

There are also projects with brands including Hyundai, Asos.com, Harry Hall and Bally Switzerland.

“This was an exciting opportunity to showcase an important area of the fashion industry and how LCF Fashion Business Schools students, graduates and alumni are transforming this exciting global industry from the inside out,” said curator Rob Lakin.

The exhibition, held in association with EcoWorld Ballymore, will run from Wednesday to April 29.