Fashion Camp NYC, a fashion program for tweens and teens, has unveiled the dates and programming for its 2017 Fashion Camp sessions.

Entering its 10th year, Fashion Camp NYC will take place from July 24 to July 28 and July 31 to Aug. 4.

Fashion Camp NYC offers participants visits to fashion houses, behind-the-scenes field trips, fashion-focused projects and trips to New York landmarks. Campers learn about the various aspects and disciplines within the fashion industry, including media (public relations, blogging, social media), business (merchandising, buying, retail management), styling and fashion technology.

Among the showrooms, offices and shopping trips on the schedule are Ralph Lauren, Nine West, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Make-up Designory, LaForce Fashion PR, Madison Avenue, Clo Virtual Fashion and Mood Fabrics.

Speakers include Aya Kanai, executive fashion director at Cosmopolitan/Seventeen; Steven Alan, fashion designer and founder of Steven Alan boutiques and Steven Alan Collection; Connie Wang, fashion features director at Refinery29; Sophia Macks, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond the Mag; Cassandra Dimicco, fashion blogger; Lauren Levinson, senior editor at PopSugar Beauty, and Lauren Rae Levy, fashion stylist and brand consultant.

“Fashion Camp NYC exposes campers to the full breadth of the industry beyond just design, and the result is a student who is poised for a career and education in fashion,” said Miriam Quart, the camp’s director. “Through classroom education, field trips to the design house, talks by leading industry insiders and hands-on exercise,” she said participants are given a behind-the-scenes, full picture of the fashion industry.

The program, geared to ages 12 to 18, runs Fashion Prep, for beginners and Fashion Forward, for more advanced campers during these sessions.