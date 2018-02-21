The Fashion Council Germany introduced a selection of its emerging and established designers to London with a cocktail reception at the German Ambassador’s residence. Fifteen designers presented a selection from their fall collections in a static presentation in a grand 19th-century ballroom. Guests — including Markus Lupfer, who showed during London Fashion Week; shoe designer Lily Atherton-Hanbury; Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, and art collector Valeria Napoleone — mingled with the designers over cocktails and got acquainted with them and their work.

“What we want right now is to create an awareness that there is fashion design in Germany and I think that it’s getting better in Berlin, but I think we have to show it and of course fashion weeks around the world are the perfect times and places,” said Christiane Arp, president of the Fashion Council Germany and editor of Vogue Germany.

Many of the emerging talents, including William Fan, whose collections are genderless, and Karen Jensen of Benu Berlin had hopes of meeting international buyers in London to expand their retailers.

“We’re based in Berlin and it works really well in Germany but I want to be more international,” said Fan. “People are really willing to talk to you here.”

For more established labels such as Rianna + Nina, who is sold in Bergdorf Goodman and Brown’s, coming to London isn’t just about attracting new buyers but to be part of a showcase of what German fashion has to offer.

“It’s not just to find buyers here, it’s also to showcase German fashion and show what we have to the world and this is the perfect survey,” said Nina Kuhn.