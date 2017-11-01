TAKING A STAND: A bevy of fashion creatives has taken a stand against cyberbullying aimed at children and teens as part of the “Be Cool Be Nice” campaign, and gathered at the House of Lords in London’s Westminster to mark the launch of a related book.

Dsquared2 designers Dean and Dan Caten, Matty Bovan, Princess Beatrice of York, Amber Le Bon, and models Hana Jirickova and Daisy Lowe were among the guests at the “Be Cool Be Nice” book launch on Wednesday. The overall initiative supports the use of social media in a positive way to promote civility online and off-line.

Published by Studio Press, the book features creative imagery from Burberry, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Dsquared2, Henry Holland, Mary Katrantzou and Pat McGrath. Marc Newson did the cover illustration of a bear wearing sunglasses. The 141-page book includes activities and expressive positive phrases that focus on kindness. It will be sold at select retailers starting Nov. 9 and it is priced at 14.99 pounds.

“My sister is supporting from New York and couldn’t be here today,” said Princess Beatrice of York of her sibling Princess Eugenie. “But I happily stepped in. I’m very proud of the work that we can all do to help change people’s lives — just inch by inch. It’s a tiny moment in a day when you can be cool and be nice. So I’m just happy we can all be together sharing fashion and kindness all around the world.”

Bovan said he really believes in the cause. “The cause is definitely close to my heart. Growing up, when you’re a bit alternative and different, you face a lot of challenges.”

Jirickova said: “We all should be nice to each other and sometimes we forget about the most basic things.” The Czech model recently was featured in the Filippa K fall 2017 campaign said that being nice should be “automatic.”

“I have two brothers, and we were not always cool to each other,” Jirickova said. “But you always had to be nice to the elders. Today, in a world of Instagram, everything moves so fast that people kind of forget about these things.”

The Caten brothers said they feel close to the campaign, too. “As twin boys and being from an immigrant family growing up in a suburb outside of Toronto, we were bullied,” Dean said. “When we were in school we weren’t the typical boys — playing sports like other guys did. We were interested in fashion. We were discovering our sexuality, and we didn’t fit in and it made us feel unwanted and disregarded. We were very lucky to have one another for support.”

As reported, the Dsquared2 designers are supporting the cause with a 32-piece capsule range that includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, denim and accessories for men, women and kids in bold hues and graphics. Prices range from 50 pounds for an iPhone case to 565 pounds for a pair of women’s heels. The collection will be sold in some of their flagship stores including London, Milan, Paris, Madrid and Miami and in specialty retailers in a number of cities including Dubai, Amsterdam and Vienna. Part of the profits will benefit the Be Cool Be Nice Foundation.

“The important thing is having the attitude that love and kindness always wins,” Dan said. “When you truly believe this, you act as a result of that mantra. You are accepting of everyone regardless of gender, race, sexuality, religion and culture. Trust that your actions and attitude have the power to turn negative situations into positive ones. Be a leader in being kind to those you come into contact with every day. We need a bit of more of that these days, there is quite a bit happening due to lack of compassion and understanding for our neighbor.”

