“How’d you hear about this event? Were you just walking by?”

The scene along West 146th Street on Saturday night would soon become a drop-off zone for the likes of Kylie Jenner and Tyga, Brooklyn Beckham, Zoë Kravitz, Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz and more. For more than a few people outside, the lines made for a confusing sight.

The event in question was Alexander Wang’s fall show, held in a decrepit Harlem theater in a standing-room-only format. Peroni beers circulated before he sent out the collection, whose slogan was “No After Party.”

Teyana Taylor parted the crowd with a herd of four bodyguards; Jenner and Tyga came in last, with TV cameras trailing them. Beckham was swaddled in security who thwarted any hopes the young lad had of politely answering curious journalists’ questions.

Fetty Wap, “smelling like ganja,” according to one French photographer, was there strictly on fashion assignment — or so we think. “Alexander — you know what I mean?” he said of his attendance. “It’s the style, it’s, like, Fetty Wap.” Got it.

Ansel Elgort, with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan in tow, is becoming a bit of a fashion plate these days. “I don’t go to many fashion shows, but I like Alexander Wang a lot, as a designer and a person,” he said. This past fall he attended the Footwear News achievement awards on the arm of Paul Andrew, an appearance he also chalked up to personal relationships. “With that, Paul Andrew is also a friend of mine, who I like and I like his stuff a lot, so I’m sort of selective,” he said. “And then obviously Prada, I’m loyal to them.” Read: in their campaigns.

The real question was just how many of the fashion pack had spent time in the Harlem neighborhood before.

“Yes of course, I’m a fan of soul music,” Caroline de Maigret said from behind her curtain of bangs. “Every time I come to New York I always hang out around the Apollo and all those places. I always come around and just go not for shows, for dancing halls.”

Downtown fixture Kravitz agreed. “Yeah yeah, I love Harlem, it’s an amazing neighborhood,” she said, running off into the crowd.