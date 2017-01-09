RETAIL RUN: Fashion East has teamed with Selfridges on a pop-up store which launched today.

“We look forward to our first retail venture and showing off our gorgeous alumni in such a brilliant fresh space,” said Lulu Kennedy, founder and director of Fashion East. “We have more than 20 Fashion East alumni and designers across men’s wear and women’s wear — from new talent like Richard Malone through to Roksanda or Simone Rocha who are some of our best performing ready-to-wear designers right now, or Craig Green, who brings so much energy to men’s designer wear.”

The British retailer has carved out a 528-square-foot space within the Designer’s Studio located on the third floor.

The store features a roster of Fashion East designers and will carry exclusive items, which include men’s and women’s apparel, gifts and collectables from designers such as Matty Bovan, Charles Jeffrey, Craig Green, Richard Malone, Caitlin Price, Mimi Wade and Ashley Williams alongside Fashion East’s own label. Prices range from 10 pounds, or $12, for a limited-edition chocolate bar to 1,375 pounds, or $1,672, for a Craig Green trenchcoat.

The nonprofit fashion scheme was launched in 2000 by Lulu Kennedy and The Old Truman Brewery as a platform to aid emerging designers. Among the designers that were under the Fashion East umbrella are Marques’ Almeida, J.W. Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Craig Green, Roksanda Ilincic, Kim Jones, Gareth Pugh, Simone Rocha and Jonathan Saunders.

“Having a Fashion East Store in Selfridges where a real cross-section of the Fashion East family are represented feels like a natural thing to do,” said Sebastian Manes, Selfridges’ buying director. “And more than that, we loved the idea of giving Lulu a space to make her own — I think the environment and lineup of specially commissioned products will give an insight into her creative process and into a network of brilliant friends who are shaping what British fashion means today.”

The Fashion East store will run until the end of March.