ONES TO WATCH: Fashion East has revealed that the emerging labels Asai, Supriya Lele, Charlotte Knowles and Symonds Pearmain have been chosen to participate in its fall 2018 showcase, taking place on Feb. 18 during London Fashion Week.

This will be the third season that both Asai and Spriya Lele will showcase their collections as part of the Fashion East platform. Asai’s A Sai Ta, a Central Saint Martins graduate who has previously worked with The Row and Kanye West, launched his label with the help of Fashion East last February and garnered attention for his anti-perfectionist aesthetic, which draws on his Chinese, Vietnamese and British background and focuses on intricate textiles and the idea of reimagining the familiar.

Lele is best known for her focus on the female form and her subversion of traditional Indian fabrications and styles.

Newcomer Charlotte Knowles, who cut her teeth in the industry working at Gareth Pugh, Helmut Lang, Acne Studios and Alexander McQueen, will be making her catwalk debut through the showcase. She launched her label last year with a lingerie-inspired collection from her Central Saint Martins graduation show. Her spring 2018 range will be stocked at Opening Ceremony.

Symonds Pearmain, the brainchild of designer and artist Anthony Symonds and stylist Max Pearmain, will be a special guest of this season’s showcase. The brand is known for its collaborative approach, working with creatives such as David Sims, Wolfgang Tillmans and Tyrone Lebon. Their collections are sold exclusively through personal orders at the Cabinet Gallery in London and Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi in Berlin.

The brands were chosen by a panel of experts including stylist and consult Francesca Burns, Matchesfashion.com buying director Natalie Kingham and editor Kate Phelan.