MILAN — The fourth edition of the Fashion Film Festival Milano is set to run Sept. 23 to 25 at the city’s Anteo Palazzo del Cinema, which has been recently revamped.

On the opening night, the documentary “Franca: Chaos and Creation” by Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Vogue Italia editor in chief Franca Sozzani, will be screened in Milan for the first time. The film premiered in Venice last year as part of the city’s international film festival.

Constanza Cavalli Etro, the festival director and the wife of Etro’s men’s wear creative director Kean Etro, was emotional during a press preview on Wednesday morning here, while talking about the festival’s 2017 edition and declared herself proud that it “has become a grounded, serious and prestigious event.” She highlighted that the number of applications has increased this year: 160 fashion films were selected among the more than 800 submissions from 50 countries and will be screened for free.

During the closing night, the jury will bestow a prize for each category including best director, best Italian fashion film and best styling, among other credits. The jury includes American GQ editor in chief Jim Nelson, fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbø, model Eva Riccobono and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana president Carlo Capasa.

For its fourth edition, Fashion Film Festival Milano introduced the official hashtag #FFFMilanoForWomen, which is also the name of a series of initiatives aimed at “Giving voice to women’s talents, to every woman who wants to express herself,” said Cavalli Etro.

She also recalled how this came as an idea to honor her late mother’s memory as she was “the greatest source of inspiration for my entire life, she represented my ideal woman.” Cavalli Etro also mentioned the late Franca Sozzani, who has been “a great friend and a great supporter of the Fashion Film Festival, she was part of the jury for three years.“

The project features a series of conversations including the “Through My Eyes Episode 2 — Women’s View,” a selection of five fashion films directed by women and produced by Fashion Film Festival in collaboration with Vogue Italia. To present the project, Alessia Glaviano, the magazine’s senior photo editor, will discuss with the directors the concept behind each movie on Sept. 23 with a talk. “Fashion has a lot to say, which runway shows and ad campaigns are not able to express, they’re not enough,” said Cavalli Etro, talking about the several initiatives aimed at giving a voice to women along with a screening opportunity. The array of conversations also comprises a talk with former swimmer Casey Legler, whose fame is largely due to her modeling career on the men’s catwalks.

The off-contest calendar also includes the premiere screening of Krizia’s new movie project “Dress Like a Miracle,” a set of three clips co-curated by the brand’s artistic director Cristiano Seganfreddo with writer Gianluigi Ricuperati. Cavalli Etro referenced the collaboration as “a very important one, because an historic and heritage brand, tightly connected to culture, has understood the value of the festival.” The firm is also hosting the Fashion Film Festival’s after party, which will take place after the awards night at Spazio Krizia.

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana will support the event, too. The Italian fashion chamber will dedicate a space inside its Fashion Hub, located in Gae Aulenti square, to the screening of clips taken from the festival’s selection of movies.