Fashion for Conservation presented two collections during London Fashion Week that were inspired by the Amazonian rain forest to raise awareness about the damaged ecosystem. Each collection featured zero waste and included materials from end of bolt textiles from interior design companies and upcycled pieces from donated clothes.

Kent-based designer Kalikas Armour opened the Rainforest Runway show with a collection inspired by the indigenous tribes who are living, and subsequently suffering, within the rain forest as the ecosystem declines. He sourced ethically made fabrics from around Europe and produced the one-off pieces in his studio. The black and gold collection was focused on eveningwear including shimmery gowns in varying lengths, sweeping opera coats and sequined suits with gold floral motifs.

Houston-based designer René Garza for the Magpies & Peacocks nonprofit design house utilized off-cuts and end of bolt textiles and discarded clothes and tablecloths and gave them a new life as beautifully draped dresses — some were long and fluid while others were nipped at the waist or featured plissé detailing. The show closed with a billowing yellow gown that started life as a tablecloth.

Celebratory cocktails followed the show, where Fashion for Conservation raised funds for Hoja Nueva, a non-profit organization that works in remote Peruvian regions, through drinks and raffle tickets.