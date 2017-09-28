CLOSE TO HIS HEART: Margherita Missoni, Christopher Bailey, Etro, Issey Miyake, Giles Deacon, Gill Button, Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choo, Stephen Jones, Stephen Webster, Steven Tai, David Downton, Barnaba Fornasetti, Damien Hirst and Tom Dixon are among the designers and brands taking part in a campaign to raise awareness of heart disease. British photographer Rankin and his creative agency The Full Service initiated the campaign to mark World Heart Day on Friday.

Rankin gave contributors a brief to design their own heart and to post their creations on social channels with the hashtag #heartforaheart.

“My father died from a heart attack. It would have been good to have him around and that might have been possible with a better understanding of the heart and how people need to take care of it,” Rankin said. “Plus as a child I also had a heart condition. So I’m very aware of the importance of looking after your heart and the risks involved.

“The sole purpose of this campaign is to spread awareness. We just want people to know and understand the work that this charity does for people, the difficulties that sufferers have to go through and the way they can help.”