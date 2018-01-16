NEW FACES: Fashion Scout, an international showcase that aids emerging talent, has unveiled winners of The Ones to Watch award for London Fashion Week fall 2018. They are Maddie Williams, Zhi Chen’s I Am Chen, Susan Fang and Kristel Kuslapuu.

“We are excited to have expanded the award across the catwalk and presentation studio to fit with our winner’s creative views,” said Fashion Scout founder and director Martyn Roberts. “We have a bold and colorful eclectic mix of designers from diverse cultures.”

Launched in 2006, Fashion Scout has worked with, and supported designers including Iris Van Herpen, Peter Pilotto, Eudon Choi and David Koma with dedicated showcases meant to attract press and buyers.

Fashion Scout will mount its Ones to Watch Catwalk show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. in The Vestibule Catwalk.

The Ones to Watch Presentation will take place on Feb. 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Presentation Studio, Freemasons’ Hall.

Williams, Chen and Fang will take part in a collective showcase in the Vestibule Catwalk Hall, while Kuslapuu will present her range within the Fashion Scout Presentation studio.

A graduate of Edinburgh College of Art, the British eco-designer Maddie Williams won the Catwalk Textiles Award and the Dame Vivienne Westwood Ethical Internship Prize.

Her range takes its cue from fertility figurines and goddess figures throughout history.

Fang — who studied at Central Saint Martins — worked with air-weave techniques while Zhi Chen’s knitwear label I Am Chen Was created by machines using unconventional yarns.

The knitwear designer Kristel Kuslapuu, will showcase a range that focuses on anxieties, phobias and traumas.