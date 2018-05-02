MARGIELA, THE MOVIE: London film company Dogwoof Pictures plans to distribute a fashion film about Martin Margiela, according to WWD’s sister site Variety.

The documentary “Without Compromise” is slated for release next year, and has been made in cooperation with the enigmatic Belgian designer. Margiela founded the fashion house in 1988. It is now owned by Italy’s OTB Group, and the collections are designed by John Galliano.

The avant-garde label is known for its spare lines, unfinished look and sense of irony.

The movie delves into Margiela’s life as a fashion designer and will be screened at Cannes later this month. The film was directed by Reiner Holzemer, who also directed “Dries,” a documentary about Dries Van Noten and produced by Aminata Sambe.

The director clearly can’t get enough of those Antwerp design talents.

“We are thrilled to work on the story of such an enigmatic ​and mysterious ​designer,” Ana Vicente, head of sales, at London-based Dogwoof told Variety. “And even more so given that, extraordinarily, it’s the first time Margiela has agreed to be part of any film about his life or work.”

This is the latest fashion film for the company. It obtained the rights to “Dries,” a film that focused on the life of fellow Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, in 2016.

That film highlighted the designer’s career, which spanned 25 years, and featured Van Noten’s home and atelier. The company also worked with Vivienne Westwood’s movie “Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist,” directed by Lorna Tucker, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.