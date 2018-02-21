TEAM WORK: Fausto Puglisi will present a capsule collection designed for Marina Rinaldi on July 2 in Paris during Haute Couture Week. Ashley Graham will endorse the line for the fall season and for spring 2019. This is an extension of the partnership between the model and body activist and Marina Rinaldi, as she fronted the brand’s advertising campaigns for two seasons. In September, Graham unveiled a capsule she designed for spring, hinging on jersey designs that look like denim.

Marina Rinaldi is part of the Max Mara group and aims to propose different role models in the industry. Catering to curvy and plus-size figures, the brand has long pushed boundaries, working in 2015 with Patricia Arquette, seen as embodying a successful career and different values, including self-acceptance. That was followed by an advertising campaign photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, who also appeared in the playful images with Alessandra Garcia Lorido, daughter of actor Andy García.