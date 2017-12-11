DAY OF RECKONING: Fear of God and Maxfield have gotten their holiday cheer on with a pop-up installation by the Los Angeles streetwear brand.

The store, located in the gallery space across from Maxfield’s Melrose Avenue location, is the site of the brand’s House of God pop-up in which Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo has created a church-inspired installation. Lorenzo and his team brought in a dozen vintage church pews, which face out onto an LED screen playing on a continuous loop about two hours worth of Nineties gospel singers in an effort to create re-create an environment akin to a Southern Baptist church, Lorenzo explained.

It’s about creating something with emotion first and product second, Lorenzo said of how the space was designed.

“I want you to come into the pop-up space and really understand and feel the emotion that drives what I do from a design perspective,” he said. “Fear of God is as much about rock ‘n’ roll as it is hip hop as it is sports as it is influenced by my faith in God. Last year we brought in a 1984 pick-up truck and really turned the space into this early Nineties rock ‘n’ roll basement. We had rock posters from all over. We had a playlist from all my favorite bands in high school. I wanted people to feel this.”

The store held a private opening event over the weekend for top shoppers of the boutique with the pop-up now open to the public through Dec. 22. Fast movers on Day One of the store’s opening included pieces done in collaboration with artist Warren Lotas, including hoodies, along with 75 vintage Harley Davidson T-shirts that were turned inside out and printed on for a two-shirts-in-one effect.

Lorenzo said the store’s exclusive drops will continue consistently throughout the pop-up’s run, including basketball shorts done in collaboration with Los Angeles swim and activewear brand JungleGurl.

House of God marks the second time the brand and Maxfield have partnered on a pop-up retail event. The first was last year when Fear of God kicked off a series of pop-ups for high-end streetwear labels in conjunction with Maxfield that has included Vetements, Off-White, Enfants Riches Déprimés and Amiri.

“We like to move a little bit more instinctually,” Lorenzo said when asked if the plan was to make the Fear of God pop-up at Maxfield something a bit more regular moving forward. “Unlike many other fashion houses, we’re not really on a calendar so we haven’t really set any holiday plans for next year. We love the space but we’re still undecided.”

He went on to say the idea of short-term bursts of the brand are currently most appealing to him as opposed to longer-term retail concepts.

“We’re able to express different things, express different emotions and feelings,” Lorenzo said. “I like the excitement that’s around it, whether it’s a few days or a few months but don’t yet honestly have the desire to have a full-time retail space year round.”

