MILAN — Federico Marchetti, chief executive officer of Yoox Net-a-porter Group, has been named “Cavaliere del Lavoro,” or “Knight of Labour,” on Thursday. This is one of the highest recognitions bestowed by the president of the Italian Republic, currently Sergio Mattarella.

“What a great honor to be made a Cavaliere,” Marchetti said. “My father, a hard worker who sadly passed a few months ago, would be very proud,” he added, dedicating the recognition to his memory and to “my 4,200 colleagues at Yoox Net-a-porter Group.”

In addition, Marchetti shared the award with all the young entrepreneurs in Italy who like him “work in a wonderful country despite the countless challenges faced every day.”

Along with Marchetti, other 24 Italian entrepreneurs were honored with the same title, including Urbano Cairo, president of Cairo Communication and RCS MediaGroup, which publishes the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Established in 1901 by King Vittorio Emanuele III, the “Cavalieri del Lavoro,” recognizes Italian entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in different sectors of the economy and contribute to social development, employment, technology and the growth of “Made in Italy.”

Born in 1969 in Ravenna, Marchetti graduated in economy at the Università Bocconi in Milan and earned an MBA degree at Columbia University.

The entrepreneur founded the Yoox e-commerce in 2000, while 15 years later the company merged with the Net-a-porter Group sibling platform, founding the Yoox Net-a-porter Group leading online retailer, which available in 180 countries. In 2016, YNAP registered revenues for 1.87 billion euros, or $2.1 billion at current exchange, climbing 12.4 percent on the previous year.

This is not the first recognition Marchetti receives for his entrepreneurial skills, as he was also awarded with the “Premio Leonardo per l’Innovazione” by the former president of the Italian Republic Giorgio Napolitano in 2012. In addition, the Università Bocconi nominated him “Alumnus dell’Anno,” or “Alumnus of the Year,” for his innovative approach to the business in 2014, while last November he scooped the annual Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Others in the fashion industry who have been previously appointed Cavalieri del Lavoro include: Rosita Missoni; Brooks Brothers chairman and ceo Claudio Del Vecchio; Fabrizio Freda, ceo of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.; Claudio Marenzi president of fashion industry association Sistema Moda Italia and president and ceo of Herno; Roberto Colombo, president of Lanificio Luigi Colombo, a producer of cashmere and high-quality fibers.