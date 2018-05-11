SIMPLY THE BEST: A range of personalities from the Italian fashion industry was awarded on Thursday in Rome with the “Guido Carli Prize,” destined to those national entrepreneurs and creative talents standing out with their excellence, professionalism and dedication.

The award ceremony, which is in its ninth edition, was established by Romana Liuzzo to celebrate the memory of her late grandfather Guido Carli, who was president of the Italian Bank for 15 years, as well as minister of treasury in the late Eighties and early Nineties and president of Confindustria, the association of Italian entrepreneurs.

During the ceremony held at the Roman Palazzo di Montecitorio, the site of the Italian house of representatives, Italian politician and economist Gianni Letta, president of the “Guido Carli Prize” jury, assigned the awards to Yoox Net-a-porter chief executive officer Federico Marchetti; Dior women’s wear, accessories and haute couture artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, as well as Brooks Brothers president and chief executive officer Claudio Del Vecchio.

The jury also awarded personalities from other industries, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles president John Elkann and Giuseppe Lavazza, the vice president of coffee-maker giant Lavazza.